Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 15 octobre/October 2024) - Carson River Ventures Corp. has announced that further to its news releases dated December 12, 2023, the previously announced purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated December 8, 2023 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 2514870 Alberta Ltd. ("Novcorp") (the "Transaction") has been terminated.

Trading will resume on October 16, 2024.

Carson River Ventures Corp. a annoncé que suite à ses communiqués de presse du 12 décembre 2023, l'accord d'achat précédemment annoncé (l'« accord d'achat ») daté du 8 décembre 2023 pour acquérir la totalité des actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de 2514870 Alberta Ltd. (« Novcorp ») (la « transaction ») a été résilié.

Les échanges reprendront le 16 octobre 2024.

Issuer/Emetteur : Carson River Ventures Corp. Symbol/Symbole : CRIV Effective Date/Date effective : le 16 OCT 2024

