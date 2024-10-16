Anzeige
16.10.2024 03:06 Uhr
TOPPAN Holdings Inc.: TOPPAN Holdings Joins Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024

Presenting high-performance, high-quality CCMs and MEAs to the European market driving the hydrogen supply chain

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TYO: 7911) (TOPPAN Holdings) will take part in Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024, held at the Hamburg Messe in Germany on October 23 and 24.

Many countries are advancing measures for carbon neutrality by 2050, including renewable energy use and initiatives to create a hydrogen society. There are high expectations for hydrogen as an energy source because it is generated from an abundant resource in the form of water and no CO2 is emitted.

Catalyst coated membranes (CCMs) and membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) are important components for the practical use of hydrogen in society. Since 2004, TOPPAN Holdings has researched and developed CCMs and MEAs to address needs for high energy conversion efficiency, durability, and stable supply.

Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe is one of Europe's largest hydrogen-related events and showcases a range of products for the hydrogen supply chain, covering hydrogen production (water electrolysis, etc.), storage, distribution, and applications (fuel cells, etc.). The TOPPAN booth (1H5) will present CCMs and MEAs that can be applied in various processes for producing, storing, transporting, and utilization hydrogen. Marking the first time that these products have been displayed outside of Japan, TOPPAN Holdings aims to expand provision of its CCMs and MEAs in Europe.

TOPPAN Holdings will showcase high-performance, high-quality components fabricated using a proprietary sheet-type, double-sided direct coating technique, including CCMs for water electrolysis and MEAs for fuel cells. The increased area of large (600 mm by 800 mm), uniformly coated CCMs enables more efficient hydrogen production and reduction in the number stacks. A 600-mm-wide CCM in roll form will also be on display.

For MEAs, TOPPAN Holdings harnesses technologies developed by the TOPPAN Group to enable freedom in the design of the catalyst layer's shape. The TOPPAN booth will display a sample with a catalyst layer that spells out the word "TOPPAN" as well as MEAs with 5-layer and 7-layer laminated structures.

Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024
https://www.hydrogen-worldexpo.com/
TOPPAN booth: 1H5

TOPPAN Group
https://www.holdings.toppan.com/en/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/

TOPPAN Group's MEA-related website
https://www.holdings.toppan.com/en/mea/
https://www.holdings.toppan.com/en/news/2024/10/newsrelease241016_1.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toppan-holdings-joins-hydrogen-technology-expo-europe-2024-302277134.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
