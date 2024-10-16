Tesla has received environmental approval from Brandenburg for the expansion of its Grünheide factory, signaling progress in its ambitious growth plans. The approval encompasses modifications to existing facilities and the construction of a new production hall, potentially doubling the plant's annual output to one million vehicles. This development comes at a crucial time for the electric vehicle manufacturer, as it navigates through market challenges and investor scrutiny.

Mixed Investor Reactions to Future Projects

While the expansion news initially lifted Tesla's stock by 2.3% to $224.10 on NASDAQ, recent announcements have led to market volatility. The company's unveiling of a self-driving robotaxi and autonomous bus concept failed to impress investors, resulting in a subsequent 9% stock decline. Analysts express skepticism about Tesla's camera-only approach to autonomous driving, contrasting it with competitors' use of more advanced technologies. Despite these fluctuations, Tesla maintains its long-term growth strategy, though the exact timeline for implementation remains unclear.

Ad

The latest Tesla figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Tesla shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 16 October.

Continue reading here ...