

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices are due from the UK on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for September. Inflation is expected to ease to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent in August. Economists forecast output prices to fall 0.6 percent annually, in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise a month ago.



At 3.00 am ET, producer price data is due from the Czech Republic.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office is scheduled to publish final inflation figures for September. The flash estimate showed that inflation weakened to 0.7 percent from 1.1 percent in August.



At 6.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Ireland.



