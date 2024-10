AS PRFoods announces that Aavo Kokk has submitted his resignation from the position of a member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods, effective from October 21, 2024. Aavo Kokk will also step dwown as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The company would like to express their gratitude to Aavo for his dedication and contributions during his tenure.

Kristjan Kotkas

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee