

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a provider of high technology products and services, Wednesday said it expects first-half adjusted operating profit and margin to be lower than last year.



At constant currency, adjusted operating profit will be slightly above last year with around 10 percent revenue growth, supported by robust demand and 3 percent rise in order intake.



Meanwhile, Group margin at constant currency would be lower than last year, as expected, reflecting the mix effect of stronger revenue growth from Advanced Technologies.



In its first-half trading update, the company noted that in the Imaging & Analysis segment, it continues to see good growth in the first half, with strong demand across materials analysis and semiconductor markets.



In Advanced Technologies, compound semiconductor business continues to perform well, with strong revenue growth in the first half.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'We expect to deliver our normal stronger second half trading performance..... We expect performance for the full year to be in line with expectations on a constant currency basis.'



Oxford Instruments' results for the half year will be released on November 12.



