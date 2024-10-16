Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI", "Company") (TSXV: CTRL) (OTC: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, announces that it has been selected to present in the Innovation category at the upcoming AFCEA TechNet Indo-Pacific Conference, to be held in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 22-24, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer, Jacques Jarman, will present on Wednesday, October 23rd at 3:30pm, local time. Mr. Jarman will be joined by two DOD experts, Hon. Lucian Niemeyer, former Assistant Secretary of Defense and Tim Faulkner, former DOD SES Indo-Pacific subject matter expert, to discuss the efficacy of the edgeCore solution in all aspects of DOD from Contested Logistics to Mission Planning and Intelligence.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/226751_141a94fac406496d_001full.jpg

The topic of the presentation is, "Innovation Showcase: edgeCore A Digital Twin Solution Built on a Proven Data Mesh to Ensure Decision Dominance in a Dynamic Battlespace." edgeTI is also providing in-person demonstrations of edgeCore to attendees in Booth 1039.

"I am honored to be invited to discuss our unique Digital Twin and secure Data Mesh capabilities with the AFCEA Indo-Pacific community," said Jacques Jarman, CRO of edgeTI. "We are no longer in a position of guaranteed superiority. Our warfighters require new capabilities to turn data into actionable decision-ready knowledge at the speed of relevance. More importantly, we can offer commanders the capability to configure the data they want in a matter of hours and days. I look forward to discussing how edgeCore can deliver secure actionable intelligence at a fraction of the time and cost of current DOD legacy tools."

"In the INDOPACOM AOR, our forces face significant logistical challenges due to vast distances and a sophisticated threat environment," said Hon Lucian Niemeyer, former Assistant Secretary of Defense (Energy, Installations, Environment). "Adversaries target supply chains and logistics networks with advanced kinetic and digital tactics, including cyber attacks. To counter these threats, commanders at every echelon must have flexible data tools available to achieve decision dominance by assuring real-time situational awareness across all logistics functions-fuel, supplies, equipment, and power. DOD needs to consider solutions like edgeCore to maintain a tactical advantage in a dynamic battlespace."

Tim Faulkner added, "With over 30 years in the Indo-Pacific, I recognize the critical need for timely, decision-ready information. EdgeCore can help accelerate the decision-making process and keep us ahead of our adversaries."

TechNet Indo-Pacific is the largest strategic event of its kind in the Indo-Pacific Rim. This year's conference - "Free - Open - Secure" - focuses on the critical issues identified by regional military leaders to maintain and protect data and information flow, internally and with regional partners and allies. USINDOPACOM works closely with partners to enable resilient, survivable and secure collaboration across the spectrum of contingencies. TechNet Indo-Pacific, now in its 39th year, features speakers and discussions, many qualifying for Continuing Education, on how industry, academia and government can address and solve regional challenges. Exhibitors demonstrate solutions and services to meet the military services' requirements. TechNet Indo-Pacific is co-sponsored by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226751

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.