

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG(DRWKF.PK), a breathing equipment maker for industries and hospitals, on Wednesday registered a decline in preliminary earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the third quarter, reflecting a drop in sales. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual sales growth guidance.



For the three-month period, the firm posted EBIT of 24 million euros, lower than 29.2 million euros, recorded for the same period last year. This year's figure includes a one-time effect of around 10 million euros from the sale of a building.



The EBIT margin amounted to around 3.1 percent, compared with 3.7 percent a year ago.



Sales for the quarter stood at 775 million euros, lesser than prior year's 788.5 million euros.



Sales from the safety division slipped to around 336 million euros from previous year's 340.1 million euros. The medical division reported sales of 439 million euros as against 448.4 million euros in 2023.



However, order intake increased by 2.6 percent to around 816 million euros from last year's 806.7 million euros.



Dragerwerk still expects its annual sales to increase by 1 percent to 5 percent, with EBIT margin of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent.



The company further said, 'We continue to expect net sales growth in the lower half and an EBIT margin in the upper half of the forecast range.'



Dragerwerk will release its full third quarter earnings report on October 29.



