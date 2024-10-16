

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mony Group reported revenue of 112.9 million pounds for the 3 months ended 30 September 2024, down 2% from prior year. For the 9 months ended 30 September 2024, revenue was 336.4 million pounds, an increase of 2% from last year.



The Board is confident that the Group will deliver full year 2024 results in line with current market expectations. The Group continues to expect no material energy revenue in fiscal 2024.



Peter Duffy, CEO, said: 'We delivered a solid financial performance in the quarter, in line with our expectations, while lapping the very strong performance last year. I am also pleased with our continued strategic progress, especially in the SuperSaveClub which continues to grow with momentum, now reaching over 750,000 members.'



