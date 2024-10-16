

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation eased further in September to the lowest level in six months, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index rose 0.6 percent yearly in September, slower than the 1.1 increase in the previous month. The expected increase was 0.7 percent.



This was the weakest rate of increase since the current sequence growth began in April.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for capital goods increased 2.8 percent from last year. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 0.9 percent, and energy costs edged down by 0.1 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer price inflation was 0.9 percent versus 1.1 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.2 percent in September, as expected.



