

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of disappointing earnings updates and awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday for directional cues.



Markets currently eye two more rate cuts from the euro area's central bank this year amid a weak growth outlook and lower inflation.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent at 518.95 after falling 0.8 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 dipped half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent.



The British pound slumped below $1.30 mark after official data showed U.K. inflation fell below the 2 percent target and also hit the lowest in more than three years in September, piling pressure on the Bank of England to ease policy at the November meeting.



LVMH plunged 4 percent in Paris after sales of fashion and leather goods unexpectedly fell at its biggest unit for the first time since 2020.



Peers Kering, Hermes International and Richemont were down 1-2 percent.



Rexel SA lost 4 percent. The distributor of electrical supplies cut its 2024 outlook due to negative trading environment in Europe.



Stellantis NV fell about 1 percent after the automaker reported a 20 percent fall in third-quarter consolidated shipments.



ASML Holding slumped 4.3 percent after the semiconductor equipment maker announced deep cuts to its 2025 sales forecast.



Food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com tumbled 3 percent as it reported a decline in orders for the third quarter.



Primary Health Properties rose over 2 percent. The British healthcare facilities investor reported an additional £2.7m in rental income in a third quarter update.



Antofagasta jumped more than 3 percent. The Chilean miner reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter copper output.



Property developer Hammerson rallied 2.3 percent after launching a £140m share buyback program.



German sportswear giant Adidas tumbled 3.3 percent despite raising its full-year sales and profit guidance.



Dragerwerk gave up 4 percent. The breathing equipment maker for industries and hospitals registered a decline in preliminary earnings before interest and taxes for the third quarter, reflecting a drop in sales.



