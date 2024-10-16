

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Gogoro (GGR) and its Singapore distribution partner, Cycle & Carriage, announced they will be launching Gogoro battery swapping and Smartscooters in Singapore later this month. C&C is launching three Gogoro Smartscooter models: Gogoro Viva Mix; Gogoro Premium; and Gogoro SuperSport.



Henry Chiang, CEO of Gogoro, said: 'Singapore has taken a proactive approach to accelerating EV adoption and the Singapore LTA's TR25 electric vehicle charging standard has established a strong set of requirements for Southeast Asia to embrace.'



Cycle & Carriage is a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group.



