

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A record number of early votes have been cast in the critical battleground state of Georgia, which has not yet fully recovered from the fallout from the devastating Hurricane Helene.



'So with the record breaking 1st day of early voting and accepted absentees we have had over 328,000 total votes cast so far,' Gabe Sterling of the Georgia secretary of state's office wrote on X Tuesday.



It is more than double the previous highest first day turn out of 136,000, recorded in 2020.



Trump staged a rally in Atlanta after early voting began.



President Joe Biden had a slight majority over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, one of the most closely watched swing states this year.



The national polling averages give Harris a slight upper hand of around 2 percent over Trump.



As per one of the new state laws passed by the Republican dominated Georgia State Election Board, two Saturdays of early voting is mandatory, and adding two Sundays of early voting is optional.



Meanwhile, a judge in Fulton County has overturned a controversial requirement for ballots cast at each polling station there to be counted by hand.



