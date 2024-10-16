U.S. GoldMining hat gerade eine aktualisierte Mineralressourcenschätzung für das Gold-Kupfer-Projekt Whistler in Alaska veröffentlicht. Osisko Gold Royalties meldete vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2024 in Bezug auf Lieferungen, Umsatz und Cash-Marge, Barmittel und Schulden zum 30. September 2024 und Endeavour Silver gab seine Produktionszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2024 bekannt. Unternehmen im Überblick: U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.usgoldmining.us ISIN: US90291W1080 , WKN: A3D7H8 , FRA: Q0G.F Weitere Videos von U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/us-goldmining-inc/ Endeavour Silver Corp. ? http://www.edrsilver.com ISIN: CA29258Y1034 , WKN: A0DJ0N , FRA: EJD.F , TSX: EDR.TO , Valor: 1935513 Weitere Videos von Endeavour Silver Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/endeavour-silver-corp/ Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ? https://osiskogr.com/en/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: OM4.F , TSX: OR.TO , Valor: 24583868 Weitere Videos von Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV