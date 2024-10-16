Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF), a gold exploration company focused on advancing the high-grade Huronian Gold Project in an emerging gold district in Northwestern Ontario, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on October 16 & 17, 2024.

Michael Thompson, President & CEO, will be presenting on October 17th at 4:20 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources Ltd is an Ontario based mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade gold in an emerging prolific gold district. Kesselrun's 100% owned Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, northwestern Ontario's first gold mine. Ongoing exploration continues to intercept high-grade gold mineralization and expand the size of the four known zones all located in close proximity along a 1500 metre strike length in the mine area. Significant potential exists for the discovery of new zones elsewhere on the sizable land package including the rocks on strike to the southwest of Goldshore Resources' adjacent Moss Gold Deposit.

