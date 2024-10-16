

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Aerial attacks by Israeli forces on southern Lebanon Wednesday has killed six people, including the local mayor, evoking strong protest from The Lebanese prime minister.



The attack targeted a municipal council building in the major town of Nabatieh, where the mayor was reportedly chairing a meeting on how to deal with the humanitarian situation in the city.



IDF justified the attack, saying it was targeted at dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure.



The Israeli military resumed air strikes on the Lebanese capital region after a gap of five days.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of a unilateral ceasefire in Lebanon.



Meanwhile, Israel said its forces killed more than 50 Hamas terrorists, including its drone unit commander, in an airstrike on northern Gaza.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News