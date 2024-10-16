

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended Americans to get a flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October.



'Even if you wait until after October, the vaccine will still be beneficial and provide protection,' the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a statement posted on updates for consumers.



Flu viruses typically spread in fall and winter, with activity peaking between December and February. Getting vaccinated in the fall can lower your chances of getting the flu, according to FDA.



'If you have already been sick with the flu this season without getting vaccinated, getting a flu vaccine is still important because it helps prevent disease caused by three different strains of flu viruses. You likely were infected with one type of flu virus strain, so the vaccine would offer protection against the strains that you haven't already had'.



Flu is a serious disease, caused by influenza viruses, that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Every flu season is different, and the substantial health impacts can vary widely from season to season, with some flu seasons being worse than others.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that during the 2023-24 U.S. flu season, there were 35 million to 65 million flu illnesses, 16 million to 30 million flu-related medical visits, 390,000 to 830,000 flu-related hospitalizations, AND 25,000 to 72,000 flu-related deaths.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News