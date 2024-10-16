

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a sharp drop by prices for fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a continued decrease by prices for U.S. imports in the month of September.



The Labor Department said import prices fell by 0.4 percent in September after slipping by a revised 0.2 percent in August. The decline matched economist estimates.



Compared to the same month a year ago, import prices edged down by 0.1 percent, marking the first year-over-year decrease since February.



The report also said export prices slid by 0.7 percent in September after slumping by a revised 0.9 percent in August. Economists had expected export prices to fall by 0.4 percent.



Export prices in September were down by 2.1 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the largest year-over-year decrease since January.



