

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Canada have imposed sanctions on the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, a sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also designated Khaled Barakat, a member of the PFLP's leadership.



Together, Samidoun and Barakat play critical roles in external fundraising for the PFLP, according to OFAC.



The PFLP uses Samidoun to maintain fundraising operations in both Europe and North America.



In a coordinated effort, the Government of Canada has listed Samidoun as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code. The Criminal Code prohibits certain actions in relation to terrorist groups, including those related to terrorist financing, such as knowingly dealing with any property that belongs to a terrorist.



'Organizations like Samidoun masquerade as charitable actors that claim to provide humanitarian support to those in need, yet in reality divert funds for much-needed assistance to support terrorist groups,' said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. 'The United States, together with Canada and our like-minded partners, will continue to disrupt those who seek to finance the PFLP, Hamas, and other terrorist organizations.'



'Canada remains committed to working with our key partners and allies, like the United States, to counter terrorist organizations and their fundraisers,' said Dominic LeBlanc, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs. 'Today's joint action with the U.S. sends a strong message that our two nations will not tolerate this type of activity and will do everything in our power to ensure robust measures are in place to address terrorist financing.'



