MinIO Object Storage Solution Selected for Intel Tiber AI Cloud to Advance and Bolster AI Infrastructure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MinIO , the world's leading high-performance object store, announced today a joint collaboration with Intel to bring its Enterprise Object Store to the Intel® Tiber AI Cloud to serve as the core object store within Intel's end-to-end AI development platform. Together, MinIO and Intel provide developers with a full AI data infrastructure suite, enabling them to build, test, and deploy AI applications with confidence.

The AI Cloud is an AI production and deployment environment for large AI startups and enterprises that builds upon pre-existing capabilities and support for developers. Within the AI Cloud, users can access Intel hardware, including GPUs, CPUs and Gaudi accelerators, along with a range of solutions that drive business value. Now, with the integration of MinIO's Enterprise Object Store, developers can more seamlessly scale AI workloads, enabling them to begin with a proof of concept and easily expand to using large scale AI data infrastructure. The holistic approach ensures that applications developed on AI Cloud are production-ready and can be deployed with confidence across diverse environments.

"Intel is deeply focused on empowering developers across the entire AI application development lifecycle, so we couldn't be more proud that the company has chosen MinIO as the object storage layer in their AI Cloud," said AB Periasamy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of MinIO. "Intel's choice to use MinIO is a validation of our leadership and commitment in the AI storage space, and highlights the tremendous value of open source innovation. We are already contributing to and working with Intel to make sure developers have the infrastructure they need to innovate and succeed."

The adoption of MinIO reinforces Intel's commitment to open source and open standards in the AI space, critical elements in the evolution of AI infrastructure. MinIO is a supporter of the Linux Foundation's Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA) initiative, alongside Intel. These efforts ensure that enterprises can build on open principles - creating trust, ensure transparency and promote accountability.

MinIO is deeply integrated into key AI and machine learning frameworks such as Kubeflow and MLFlow, both of which are foundational to the AI revolution. As the most widely deployed object store, MinIO plays an essential role in the development of AI technologies worldwide.

"MinIO's high-performance object store is an ideal match for the Intel Tiber AI Cloud. By integrating MinIO into our platform, we are giving developers the tools they need to scale their AI applications with confidence," said Markus Flierl, Corporate Vice President, Intel AI Cloud. "Our shared vision for open standards and performance-driven technology sets the foundation for the next generation of AI innovation."

MinIO's object store has become a critical component in the broader AI data infrastructure ecosystem, offering developers and architects unmatched performance, simplicity, security and scalability. As the object store of the AI Cloud, MinIO further strengthens its leadership in the AI space, ensuring developers have access to the essential hardware and software building blocks they need, from storage to compute, within a single, unified platform.

