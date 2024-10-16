

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarePlus Health Plans announced enhancements to its Medicare Advantage plans for 2025. The CareAccess plan allows members to see in-network specialists without needing a referral. The CareComplete plan is for people managing diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, or congestive heart failure.



CarePlus' Part B premium giveback benefit will be included on more than 65% of CarePlus plans for 2025. CarePlus members will not have to pay an extra premium for their Medicare Advantage plan in 2025. Also, an over-the-counter allowance will be added to the spending card on the CareNeeds Platinum plan.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News