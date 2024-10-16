Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE the "Company"), a French expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that it has obtained the Great Place To Work certification, awarded by the global authority on corporate culture and employee experience. This recognition, based on feedback from 86% of employees through an in-depth satisfaction survey, reflects Forsee Power's commitment to providing a work environment built on trust, fairness, and excellence.

74% 71% of employees say that Forsee Power is a great place to work (+7 points) overall employee satisfaction rate Trust Index© (+4 points)

Forsee Power certified Great Place To Work worldwide

Nearly 600 Forsee Power employees participated in the survey, conducted across the company's 8 industrial sites, providing open and anonymous feedback on topics such as trust in management, pride in their work, respect, and camaraderie.

This certification confirms the effectiveness of the initiatives implemented to make Forsee Power 'an employer of reference' on an international scale, both for its current talent and future employees.

"We are extremely proud to receive the Great Place To Work certification, which is above all a reflection of the trust our employees place in us. This recognition highlights our commitment to providing an environment conducive to personal development, growth and contribution to the collective success of Forsee Power. The well-being of our teams is a priority for driving performance and innovation, and this certification validates our efforts to provide a workplace where fairness, transparency, and collaboration are at the core of our practices," states Lucie Morisset, Group Human Resources Director at Forsee Power.

A corporate culture focused on diversity and inclusion

Forsee Power places diversity and inclusion at the core of its management practices, creating an environment where every employee can thrive and contribute fully. In 2023, the company welcomed 264 new employees, bringing the number of nationalities represented within its teams to 20. This cultural and experiential diversity reflects Forsee Power's commitment to building a truly inclusive and globally-minded team.

The company also stands out with a professional gender equality index of 84/100, demonstrating its determination to promote equal opportunities for both women and men. These initiatives, centered on embracing differences and promoting equality, are at the heart of Forsee Power's corporate culture. The Great Place To Work certification confirms the success of this approach, enhancing the company's appeal to top talent while ensuring internal cohesion that fosters innovation and performance.

86% 78% 73% of Forsee Power employees say they are treated fairly regardless of their ethnic background of Forsee Power employees are proud to tell others that they work for this company. of Forsee Power employees say they are encouraged to maintain a balance between their work and personal life.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,500 buses and 140,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016828293/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Jérémy Digel

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98