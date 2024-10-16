AURES TECHNOLOGIES: AURES: appointment of an independent Expert

Appointment of an independent Expert (AURS - FR0013183589)

Paris, 16 October 2024 - Following the announcement on 1 October 2024 by the ADVANTECH Group ("ADVANTECH") that it would shortly be filing a draft mandatory tender offer (the "Tender Offer") with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") on all the outstanding shares of AURES Technologies ("AURES" or the "Company") not held by ADVANTECH, with the exception of treasury shares, AURES announces today, pursuant to the provisions of article 261-1 I, 1° and 4° and article 261-1 II of the AMF's general regulation, the appointment of Finexsi, represented by Mr. Christophe Lambert (14 rue de Bassano, 75116 Paris - +33 (0) 1 43 18 42 42 - christophe.lambert@finexsi.com), as independent expert to draw up a report on the financial terms of the Tender Offer, to be followed, if applicable, by a squeeze-out if the regulatory conditions are satisfied.

This announcement follows that of 1 October 2024 by which the Company announced, among other things, that it would appoint an independent expert in connection with the draft Tender Offer.

It is reminded that, given the composition of its Board of Directors, AURES was not in a position to set up the ad hoc committee referred to in article 261-1 III of the AMF's general regulation, so that the identity of the contemplated independent expert had, pursuant to the provisions of article 261-1-1 I of the AMF's general regulation and article 2 of the AMF instruction DOC-2006-08, to be subject to the non-opposition procedure of the AMF, which raised no objections.

Finexsi will act on the basis of the provisions of article 261-1 I and II of the AMF's general regulation, pursuant to the conditions set out in the AMF instruction DOC-2006-08 and the AMF recommendation DOC-2006-15.

AURES' Board of Directors will issue a reasoned opinion on the draft Tender Offer and its consequences for the Company, its shareholders and its employees, after reviewing the independent expert's report, which will include the independent expert's fairness opinion. The independent expert's report and the reasoned opinion of the Board of Directors of AURES will be made public as part of the draft offer document in response prepared by the Company, the filing of which with the AMF will be the subject of a press release to be issued by the Company.

About ADVANTECH

ADVANTECH has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT and artificial intelligence, ADVANTECH has fully deployed its sector-driven strategy, focusing particularly on seven major sectors. This deployment aims to nurture market sectors and enhance core competitiveness. In the meantime, ADVANTECH integrates its existing product group - the AIoT + Edge computing hardware platform - with the mature WISE-IoT software platform. Together with our industrial AI solutions and business expertise, this integration will form an "orchestrator" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. ADVANTECH is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.ADVANTECH.com)

About AURES Technologies

Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext Growth, AURES Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of IT hardware solutions (POS & KIOSK) and applications for all Point of Sale and Service sectors. Its comprehensive ranges of POS terminals and systems - and interactive KIOSK Solutions - are designed for the worlds of Retail and Commerce, the Hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants and food services), Leisure and Transport, Public Services and Industry.

AURES has a global presence, with headquarters (HQ) in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA, and a network of partners, distributors and resellers in over 60 other countries. (www.AURES.com).

For any additional information, please contact:

Juliany Tjaufiny

juliany.tjaufiny@advantech.nl

