Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2025The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2025Das Instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 NORDIC FINANCIALS NK 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2025The instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 NORDIC FINANCIALS NK 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2025Das Instrument A5R FR0013183589 AURES TECH. INH. EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2025The instrument A5R FR0013183589 AURES TECH. INH. EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2025Das Instrument 1CP0 VGG4S09E1053 JADE ROAD INVESTMENTS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2025The instrument 1CP0 VGG4S09E1053 JADE ROAD INVESTMENTS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2025Das Instrument C4X FR0010095596 VALERIO TH AC.PORT.EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2025The instrument C4X FR0010095596 VALERIO TH AC.PORT.EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2025Das Instrument 2FX GB00BLS0XX25 EQUALS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2025The instrument 2FX GB00BLS0XX25 EQUALS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2025Das Instrument 78D SE0007413455 ALZINOVA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2025The instrument 78D SE0007413455 ALZINOVA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2025