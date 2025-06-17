Alzinova AB: Alzinova selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as CRO partner for Phase 2 study of ALZ-101

Alzinova AB (Nasdaq First North: ALZ) today announces a strategic collaboration with Worldwide Clinical Trials ("Worldwide"), a global leader in neuroscience studies, appointing them as the Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) for Alzinova's upcoming Phase 2 study with ALZ-101.

Tord Labuda, CEO of Alzinova AB, comments:

"Partnering with Worldwide Clinical Trials is a significant milestone that strengthens our ability to execute a high-quality and precise Phase 2 study with ALZ-101. Their deep expertise and proven track record in supporting studies that have led to the approval of disease-modifying treatments ensures that we have the operational strength required to successfully develop ALZ-101. This collaboration brings us one step closer to delivering a new and superior treatment to market as quickly as possible."

Following a rigorous evaluation process involving several CROs with experience in Alzheimer's trials, Alzinova selected Worldwide to support the execution of its upcoming Phase 2 study. Alzinova is confident that Worldwide's extensive experience in both Alzheimer's and vaccine research makes them the ideal partner to advance ALZ-101 to its next stage of development. By leveraging Worldwide's proven track record, having managed over 9,000 participants in dementia clinical trials over the past five years and contributing to studies that achieved marketing approval, including the first disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Alzinova aims to ensure the highest standards for its upcoming Phase 2.

The collaboration is expected to be mutually beneficial, combining Alzinova's innovative approach with Worldwide's operational excellence to accelerate the development of new therapies for Alzheimer's disease and set new benchmarks for global clinical trials.

Hank Riordan, Chief Development Officer of Worldwide Clinical Trials, comments:

"At Worldwide, we are deeply committed to Alzinova's mission of empowering patients to lead independent and active lives, free from the burdens of Alzheimer's disease. We are proud to partner with the Alzinova team on the development of ALZ-101, a novel vaccine candidate that holds significant promise as a potentially disease-modifying therapy for patients living with Alzheimer's disease."

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, where the starting point is to attack toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million affected today. Based on the same technology, the company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, and the goal is to further expand the pipeline. The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications. Worldwide's capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies - all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans over 60 countries with more than 3,500 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.