Alzinova AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Alzinova AB (publ)

Alzinova AB (publ) (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Gothenburg on 28 May 2025. The following resolutions were passed at the meeting.

Adoption of the annual accounts and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the Company for the financial year 2024. The AGM also resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for their management of the Company's affairs during the financial year 2024.

Appropriation of earnings

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the Company's result shall be carried forward, and that no dividend shall be paid.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that Julian Aleksov, Anders Blom, Per-Göran Gillberg, Clas Malmeström, Carol Routledge and Anders Waas be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the deputy board member Anders Sandberg was re-elected. Julian Aleksov was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. The auditing firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was also re-elected with Linda Sallander as principle auditor.

The AGM further resolved on remuneration to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee adopted at the 2019 Annual General Meeting shall continue to apply also for the Annual General Meeting 2026.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Articles of Association. The amendment was made in order to enable the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the place where the Board of Directors has its registered office or in the municipality of Mölndal.

Issue authorization

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights. Payment may be made in cash, through set-off, with capital contributed in kind, or otherwise as per conditions pursuant to Chapter 2, section 5, second paragraph, items 1-3 and 5 of the Swedish Companies Act.

The number of shares that can be issued, or, in the event of an issue of warrants and/or convertibles, added after exercise, with the support of the authorization shall not be limited in any other way than by the limits for the share capital and number of shares, as set forth from time to time in the registered Articles of Association.

The reason for the proposal and the possibility of deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is to broaden and strengthen the ownership with strategic shareholders, procuring or facilitating the procurement of working capital, increasing the liquidity of the share, making acquisitions, or procuring or facilitating the procurement of capital for acquisitions.

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, where the starting point is to attack toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million affected today. Based on the same technology, the company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, and the goal is to further expand the pipeline. The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com