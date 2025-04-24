Alzinova AB: Alzinova Advances ALZ-101 Development with Drug Substance Release, Paving the Way for Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Alzinova AB (publ) (ticker: ALZ) is pleased to announce the release of the drug substance for its upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine candidate ALZ-101 in early Alzheimer's disease. This milestone enables the production of the final drug product, setting the stage for the study to begin in 2H 2025.

The drug substance was produced by Polypeptide Laboratories in Strasbourg, France, adhering to the GMP standards required for pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Alzinova and Polypeptide Laboratories will continue their partnership to refine and optimize the manufacturing process in preparation for late-stage clinical trials. This collaboration will focus on enhancing production efficiency, ensuring scalability, and meeting stringent regulatory requirements to support the future development and potential commercialization of the vaccine candidate ALZ-101.

"We really appreciate Alzinova's trust in PolyPeptide and are proud to be their partner in the manufacturing of ALZ-101 for this important milestone. We are excited to be on this journey with Alzinova and are looking forward to celebrating future milestones together!", says Stephane Varray, Chief Commercial Officer, PolyPeptide Group



