Das Instrument X9P US15872M1045 CHAMPIONX CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2025

The instrument X9P US15872M1045 CHAMPIONX CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2025



Das Instrument 6Q81 US2935941078 ENOVIX CORP. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2025

The instrument 6Q81 US2935941078 ENOVIX CORP. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2025



Das Instrument 0LW FR001400TG47 NEOVACS NOM. EO -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2025

The instrument 0LW FR001400TG47 NEOVACS NOM. EO -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2025



Das Instrument 6TF SE0007331608 TF BANK AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2025

The instrument 6TF SE0007331608 TF BANK AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2025



Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2025

The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2025





