Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 12:24
3,210 Euro
-1,47 % -0,048
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9123,23208:12
2,9043,10208:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOLPHIN DRILLING
DOLPHIN DRILLING AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLPHIN DRILLING AS0,0070,00 %
GENETIC ANALYSIS AS0,0870,00 %
MODERN DENTAL GROUP LTD0,4660,00 %
NEOVACS0,0020,00 %
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD3,210-1,47 %
TRANSGENE SA1,0700,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.