Das Instrument TGNA FR0005175080 TRANSGENE SA EO 0,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.06.2025The instrument TGNA FR0005175080 TRANSGENE SA EO 0,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.06.2025Das Instrument U6N BMG6904D1083 PARATUS ENER.SVS DL 4,9 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2025The instrument U6N BMG6904D1083 PARATUS ENER.SVS DL 4,9 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument 0LW FR001400TG47 NEOVACS NOM. EO -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2025The instrument 0LW FR001400TG47 NEOVACS NOM. EO -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument 8V8 NO0010692130 GENETIC ANALYSIS NK -,60 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2025The instrument 8V8 NO0010692130 GENETIC ANALYSIS NK -,60 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument 1MD KYG618201092 MODERN DENTAL GROUP DL-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2025The instrument 1MD KYG618201092 MODERN DENTAL GROUP DL-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025Das Instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S. NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.06.2025The instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S. NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2025