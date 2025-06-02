Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 19:41
3,110 Euro
-0,51 % -0,016
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1783,22209:18
3,1783,22209:18
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 08:42 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus: Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program and Completion of Program

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") refers to its stock exchange announcements dated April 2, 2025, regarding the initiation of a repurchase of up to 1,600,000 shares through open market transactions on the Euronext Oslo Børs (the "Buyback"), pursuant to an agreement with Arctic Securities AS ("Arctic"), and April 25, 2025, regarding the extension of the Buyback timeline. A total NOK amount equivalent to $5 million was set aside for the Buyback.

For the period from May 26, 2025, to and including May 28, 2025, the Company purchased a total of 117,500 shares at an average price of NOK 36.3673 per share. All transactions during the period were carried out under the agreement with Arctic and comprise all transactions made by or on behalf of the Company.

Please find below the transaction overview:

Transaction overview

Date

Trading venue

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average share price (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

26 May 2025

XOSL

27,000

36.1101

974,973

27 May 2025

XOSL

47,500

36.3275

1,725,556

28 May 2025

XOSL

43,000

36.5728

1,572,633


Previously disclosed buyback under the program (accumulated)


1,297,500

35.6386

46,241,148


Accumulated buyback under the program


1,415,000

35.6992

50,514,312

An overview of all transactions made under the Buyback that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this notice and available at www.newsweb.no.

The Buyback commenced on April 2, 2025, and concluded on May 28, 2025. During this period, the Company repurchased a total of 1,415,000 shares at an average price of NOK 35.6992 per share, for an aggregate consideration of NOK 50.5 million (approximately $4.8 million).

This marks a step forward in deploying the Company's broader share repurchase authorization of up to $100 million. Following the completion of the Buyback, the Company have approximately $75 million of remaining capacity under its previously announced share repurchase authorisation.

As of the date of this release, the Company owns a total of 6,815,000 of own shares, corresponding to approximately 4.02% of its issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Jensen, CEO
robert.Jensen@paratus-energy.com
+47 958 26 729

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus--transactions-made-under-share-buyback-program-and-completion-of-program,c4157513

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4157513/3480175.pdf

Paratus - Appendix Buyback Transaction List 26-28 May 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21459/4157513/9e676509cd41c61c.pdf

Paratus - Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program and Completion of Program 02 06 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-transactions-made-under-share-buyback-program-and-completion-of-program-302470458.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.