Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 15:56
3,716 Euro
-0,91 % -0,034
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6623,80008:52
3,5283,60408:52
PR Newswire
02.12.2025 07:36 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") on November 25, 2025, regarding key information relating to the Q3 2025 cash dividend to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.25) per share as from today, 2 December 2025.

The payment date will be on or about 16 December 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Paratus: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today Hamilton, Bermuda, December 2, 2025 - Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy News Powered by Cision

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-ex-dividend-usd-0-22-per-share-today-302630009.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.