Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 12:24
3,210 Euro
-1,47 % -0,048
03.06.2025 07:48 Uhr
Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus: Ex Cash distribution USD 0.22 per share today

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") on May 28, 2025, regarding key information relating to the return of capital to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex cash distribution of USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.23) per share as from today, 3 June 2025. The payment date will be on or about 11 June 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus--ex-cash-distribution-usd-0-22-per-share-today,c4157514

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-ex-cash-distribution-usd-0-22-per-share-today-302471513.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
