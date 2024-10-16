Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, October 16th, 2024
Interroll is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Johannes van der Beek as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective 1st of April, 2025. Johannes van der Beek brings a wealth of experience from the End-of-Line packaging sector and holds a Dr.-Ing. degree in Mechanical Engineering from RWTH University in Aachen.
As CTO, Johannes van der Beek will focus on advancing our technology roadmap, scaling our digital capabilities, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation across teams. With his fresh perspective and strategic insights, we are looking forward to Johannes van der Beek shaping the future of our technology initiatives and further strengthen our competitive advantage in our various markets.
"We're excited to have Dr. Johannes van der Beek join us as CTO. I'm confident that under Johannes van der Beek's leadership, we'll continue to innovate and enhance our capabilities and meet the evolving needs of our customers and different industries," says Ingo Steinkrueger, Interroll CEO.
"I'm honored to take on the role as CTO at Interroll. I'm excited about collaborating with the global teams to build on the company's strong foundations and explore new technological opportunities. Together, we'll create innovative solutions that will elevate the business and deliver greater value for customers and partners of Interroll" says Dr. Johannes van der Beek.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2009585
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2009585 16.10.2024 CET/CEST