Paramount Rolls Out "Mental Health Is Health" Campaign Internationally

Campaign Includes Launches of a Number of Initiatives including "From Me To You" Digital Series, Partnership With BORN THIS WAY and THROUGHLINE, 2024 MTV EMA's Creators House's Mental Health Program, and more.

80 projects funded so far across 10 countries as part of the partnership with ChangeX.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Mental health is health - and it's time we treat it that way. This principle lies at the heart of World Mental Health Day (October 10), and Paramount is fully embracing it to raise global awareness of mental health issues and mobilize support efforts. Today, Paramount announces the international expansion of its 'Mental Health is Health' campaign, dedicated to providing essential resources to support mental well-being worldwide.

As part of its longstanding commitment to mental health, Paramount is introducing a series of initiatives designed to help individuals care for their mental well-being, which began rolling out in May 2024. Leveraging Mental Health Action Day as a catalyst, the initiatives aim to provide valuable resources that raise awareness about often overlooked mental health issues, offer tools to support oneself and loved ones, and celebrate those who are actively making a difference in the field of mental health.

These initiatives Include:

From Me To You , a short form video series featuring local music artists, celebrities and influencers sharing their personal experiences and mental health journeys to raise awareness, challenge stigma and inspire action for international MTV audiences. The series was produced in France, Brazil, South Africa, UK to amplify the Mental Health is Health initiative using local voices, and to direct audiences to the www.mentalhealthishealth.tv website for support and services wherever they are. The series will start rolling out on 10 th October across local MTV Social Media Channels. Local artists featured in the series include:

Poppy Ajudha, Thom Rylance from The Lottery Winners and Henry Moodie from the UK;

Dana and Jessy from Germany, both from Germany Shore;

Music Producer Yo Soy Matt from Mexico;

Influencer Leandrinha Du Art from Brazil;

A bunch of artists from South Africa, including radio deejay and presenter "Fresh by Caddy", speaker and content creator Lerai Rakoditsoe, Award Winning Musician Dee Koala, Award Winning Hip Hop artist Gigi Lamayne, recording artist Thando Nje and award-winning dance choreographer and TV personality Hope Ramafalo.

World Mental Health Day Public Service Announcement : A cross-brand Public Service Announcement rolled out across Paramount's global channels and platforms, centering World Mental Health Day as a moment to encourage audiences to take action on their mental health, addressing audiences to www.mentalhealthishealth.tv to find support and services. The PSA is available across international markets on Pluto TV, Comedy Central, MTV, BET International, Network10 in Australia and My5 in the UK, and in the US across MTV Entertainment brands, including MTV Instagram, X and Facebook social accounts, as well as Comedy Central and CMT social handles.

Partnership with Change X to launch the World Mental Health Day Community Fund , a multi-region mental health and well-being focused community fund supporting communities to start or expand projects that positively impact mental health and well-being in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Netherlands, France and Chile. 80 projects have been funded so far across 10 countries.

Partnership with Born This Way Foundation to promote the Be There Certificate . This free, online mental health course, developed by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation , is available in English, French, and Spanish. It educates individuals on how to recognize signs of mental health struggles, understand their role in providing support, and connect those in need with appropriate help.

Partnership with Throughline to promote Throughline's Find A Helpline platform and widget, empowering audiences to find vetted mental health services and resources worldwide.

MTV EMAs Creators House . Part of Paramount's Content for Change event series, this company-wide social impact-led initiative will take place across the 7 th , 8 th and 9 th November with a packed slate of programming and networking opportunities aimed at Manchester's creative community. The Creators House in Manchester will feature a full day dedicated to Mental Health, including panel discussions, activations and networking moments.

Mental Health Storytelling Roundtable: On September 26, 2024, Paramount Global and Prospira Global hosted a roundtable discussion in New York to catalyze global partnerships between the international media and mental health sector from to discuss the role of the media and storytelling for good mental health globally.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

