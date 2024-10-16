Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee's 28 Aquasport Reviewed in Latest Power & Motoryacht Article

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, announced that renowned marine publication Power & Motoryacht positively reviewed the newly launched 28AS center console from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aquasport, last week.

Aquasport's 28AS is an entirely new design, the first in three decades. According to the Company, the new 28AS is a sleek and powerful center console for offshore adventures that boasts an innovative design, superior build, and sophisticated electronics. "The 28AS is Aquasport's new flagship with a 28'3" overall length, 9'6" beam, and 20" draft. Powered by twin 300 hp outboards, it's full of features and amenities that families and anglers will love," remarks Joseph Visconti, Chairman and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "This boat represents the incredible new look and feel of Aquasport's DNA moving forward. We're developing additional models for this iconic brand, filling out the entire lineup, including 26, 30, 32, and 34-foot boats and larger. We also plan to produce dual consoles and new Aquasport bay boats."

In the article, Power & Motoryacht discusses the 28AS's impressive construction, which utilizes a five-plane CNC machine to ensure the boat's strength and durability. Praising the 28AS's design, the article notes that, unlike many modern center consoles, the 28AS features a non-stepped hull, prioritizing stability and ease of operation, particularly for those new to offshore boating. The boat's portside swim/tuna door and a transom with doors that open for easy stern platform access were highlighted as well. Other features that the article found attractive included the 28AS's full array of digital switching with redundant physical switches, comfortable bow lounges, recessed bow rails, ergonomic helm seating, power-vented windshield, and the 24-inch multi-function display with chart plotter and fish finder for superior navigation.

The 28AS also offers autonomous navigational technology as an optional feature. The advanced system, which utilizes GPS, LIDAR, and onboard cameras, allows advanced route planning, obstacle avoidance, and auto docking. Base-level autopilot, FLIR night vision, and Surround View are available as options as well, enhancing safety and fishing productivity.

As a fishing platform, the 28AS comes loaded with many fish-friendly amenities, like the non-skid deck, gunwale, tube rod holders, 45-gallon livewell, and fresh- and raw-water washdowns. Additional features like insulated floor storage, a molded cooler, and a comfortable macerated freshwater head further enhance the boat's practicality and versatility while out on the water.

The article also delves into the history of Aquasport, which began with one of the first center console designs in 1964. The brand is now under the ownership of Twin Vee, who seeks to expand its presence in the monohull market with Aquasport's recognizable pedigree. Under Twin Vee's leadership, the revitalized Aquasport line now features a completely new collection of boats, including a trio of center consoles: 22-foot and 24-foot models and the brand-new offshore flagship, the 28AS.

In its concluding remarks on the 28AS, Power & Motoryacht emphasizes Twin Vee's commitment to honoring Aquasport's heritage. "The 28AS represents a completely reimagined vessel, embracing the legacy that has defined AquaSport for over six decades," states Visconti. "We are thrilled to usher in a new era where AquaSport will resume its esteemed role as a fishing legend. I invite anglers, boating enthusiasts, and anyone else interested to experience firsthand how impressive the 28AS is."

Power & Motoryacht's article can be found here.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the 28AS being full of features and amenities that families and anglers will love, developing additional models for the Aquasport brand, filling out the entire lineup, including 26, 30, 32, and 34-foot boats and larger, producing dual consoles and new Aquasport bay boats, expanding Aquasport's presence in the monohull market with its recognizable pedigree and ushering in a new era where AquaSport resumes its esteemed role as a fishing legend. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to develop and produce additional models for the Aquasport brand as planned, the Company's ability to expand Aquasport's presence, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

