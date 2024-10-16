Reservoir Media, Inc.: Reservoir Signs Publishing Deal with Grammy and Juno Award-Winner K.D. Lang

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a publishing deal with Grammy and Juno award-winning singer-songwriter k.d. lang. The deal includes her future works and partial catalog.

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, lang has been dubbed "the best singer of her generation" by her collaborator, the late Tony Bennett. She has eight Juno Awards to her name, including Songwriter of the Year (1993), four Grammy awards, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (2004) for A Wonderful World with Tony Bennett, a BRIT Award, an AMA, a VMA, and four awards from GLAAD, among others. In 1996 she was awarded Canada's highest civilian honor, the Order of Canada, and in 2013 she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In addition to these outstanding recognitions, lang was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Hall of Fame this September.

In the early 1980s, lang began releasing music as the singer for country-swing band The Reclines. She went on to release three albums with the group, seven solo studio albums, several collaboration albums (including the previously mentioned A Wonderful World with Tony Bennett), as well as contributions to movie soundtracks such as the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and the 2006 Academy Award-winning animated film Happy Feet. Throughout her career, lang has collaborated with music icons from Roy Orbison to Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Loretta Lynn, and Tony Bennett. In 2017, lang performed critically acclaimed tours across the globe to commemorate 25 years of her multi-Platinum-selling Ingénue, which features her popular singles "Constant Craving" and "Miss Chatelaine." In 2021, she released makeover, a collection of dance remixes for some of her most beloved songs.

On signing with Reservoir, lang said, "It is an absolute thrill to partner with Reservoir! Golnar is a force of nature and understands me as an artist. I am deeply inspired and have utmost confidence in this creative partnership."

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It never gets old when a legendary artist like k.d. lang decides to call Reservoir her home. Her incomparable voice and music are a gift to the world. We look forward to helping her share those gifts with new audiences and supporting her as she steps into the next chapter of her career." She added, "As a Canadian, I am particularly proud to be working with k.d. and her manager, Steve Jensen, and I'd also like to thank Bruce Roberts, our very first Reservoir songwriter, who introduced us to k.d."

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

