Under Thompson's leadership, ABB's Electrification Service division has significantly expanded through strategic investments and acquisitions of technology-focused businesses, growing by 37% globally since forming

Future of Field Service Stand Out 50 Awards recognizes service leaders distinguished by their commitment to service excellence and meaningful impact

ABB Electrification Service President Stuart Thompson has been recognized among this year's winners of the Future of Field Service's Stand Out 50 Awards. The Stand Out 50 Awards highlight leaders who are distinguished for their innovative approaches, authentic leadership and flawless execution of service strategies, maximizing their impact on their businesses, their customers and their industries at large.

Under Thompson's leadership, ABB Electrification Service has grown to an over $1.1 billion revenue business of over 4,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Distinguished by its commitment to safety, reliability and sustainability, the creation of the Electrification Service division in 2022 served as a strategic expansion of ABB's Electrification business to better serve customer needs amid growing demands for servicing solutions.

Stuart Thompson, President, ABB Electrification Service, said: "Today's landscape demands fresh approaches as businesses face energy insecurity, cybersecurity risks and sustainability pressures. In line with changing client needs, at ABB Electrification Service, we've shifted from traditional servicing to preventive, predictive asset management powered by real-time data and analytics. Our new strategic advisory services enhance reliability and safety at the application level, while driving profitability and sustainability operationally."

2024 has been a year of strategic growth and expansion for the Electrification Service division. This February, it announced its acquisition of SEAM Group, a US-based provider of energized asset management and advisory services to clients across industrial and commercial building markets. The acquisition was completed this past quarter, enabling the division to strengthen its servicing proposition in areas of predictive, preventative, and corrective maintenance, as well as electrical safety, renewables, and asset management advisory services.

Pedro Robredo, Senior Vice President Americas, ABB Electrification Service, said: "Future-proofing assets is becoming more important as industries globally and in the United States seek to balance maximizing output and minimizing costs with sustainable, efficient operations. All the while, amid increasing cost pressures, the appeal of 'outcome-based' approaches to servicing, enabled by preventative and predictive models, becomes even more critical, enabling us to support our customers with the flexibility they need to meet their goals."

Across the United States, ABB Electrification Service has partnered with thousands of US companies across utilities, oil and gas, data centers, food and beverage, commercial buildings, and more, providing the innovative service approaches needed to tackle complex operational challenges.

In line with its commitment to developing breakthrough products, services and digital technologies that are vital to the energy transition, ABB Electrification Service has also grown its partnership footprint with innovative and nimble start-ups. These investment partnerships underscore the division's mission to accelerate the development and adoption of digital solutions with smarter asset and energy management in mind.

This included a partnership with Pratexo, an edge-to-acceleration platform company, enabling customers to benefit from unparalleled real-time data insights powered by IoT sensors and advanced analytics close to the location of the device, rather than in the cloud. Earlier this year, the division also partnered with US-based Ndustrial, a clean technology startup that offers an AI-powered energy management system designed to enable production-aware energy decisions in real time.

"It's incredibly encouraging to see the increased demand and investment in electrification service. Our customers understand that radical changes need to be made in the way they operate today, and our aim is to bridge the gap between intention and action. It's never been a better time to be in our business as we partner with our customers to future-proof their operations for a digital, low-carbon future," continued Thompson.

