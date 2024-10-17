

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has notified CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF.PK), a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, that it has no antitrust or other objections to the exercise of its call option to acquire an additional 17% of France Billet's share capital, the company said in a statement.



The approval is unrestricted and unconditional, paving the way for CTS Eventim to raise its stake in France Billet from 48% to 65%.



