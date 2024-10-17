Novartis shares demonstrated remarkable resilience on the SIX Swiss Exchange, inching up 0.2% to 100.78 CHF despite a 7.58% revenue decline in the latest quarter. The pharmaceutical giant's stock exhibited robust trading activity, with 836,713 shares changing hands as the price fluctuated between 100.28 CHF and 100.80 CHF. Notably, the current price sits just 1.92% below its 52-week high of 102.72 CHF, underscoring investor confidence. Looking ahead, analysts project a promising outlook for Novartis, with expectations of a 7.49 USD earnings per share for fiscal year 2024 and an anticipated dividend increase to 3.81 USD.

Attractive Valuation and Dividend Yield

The stock's appealing valuation metrics and dividend prospects further enhance its allure for investors. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a price-to-cash flow ratio of 16.18, Novartis shares appear reasonably valued. Moreover, the company's projected dividend yield of 3.76% for 2024 stands out as particularly attractive, especially given the ongoing challenges in the global healthcare sector. This combination of solid fundamentals and generous shareholder returns positions Novartis as an intriguing option for long-term investors seeking both growth potential and income stability.

