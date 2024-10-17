TOKYO, Oct 17, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and NEC Personal Computers, Ltd. (NECPC) today announced an agreement to transfer the sales functions related to NEC-brand PCs for commercial customers from NEC to NECPC. The transfer is scheduled to be completed by the end of March 2025. Once the transfer is complete, NECPC will be responsible for the development, design, manufacturing, marketing and sales of both NEC-brand PCs for consumer and commercial customers.NEC brand PCs for commercial customers are provided to enterprises, organizations and educational institutions under product names such as "VersaPro" and "Mate", and have a reputation as reliable products that support businesses and society. By integrating the management resources of NEC and NECPC, NECPC will develop more competitive products that meet the needs of its customers. In addition, NECPC will enhance the total value of its products by enabling its dedicated PC sales team to work with sales partners to provide faster customer care. Furthermore, NECPC will support the success of its customers by prioritizing the resolution of their challenges and through continuous innovation."I am confident that this transfer of functions will strengthen the competitiveness and product appeal of NEC-brand PCs for corporate customers. We will also support our customers' workstyle transformation and DX promotion by combining NEC's value creation model, NEC BluStellar, with PCs," said Tetsuhiko Kimura, Corporate Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation."Since being launched as a joint venture between NEC and Lenovo in 2011, NECPC has always focused on solving the challenges of our customers and society, and has worked on product innovation. By building a system that covers everything from development to sales, I am confident that NECPC will be able to contribute to the success of our customers even more," said Taro Hiyama, President, NEC Personal Computers.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.