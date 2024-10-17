

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has approved changes to the company's organization, effective as of January 1, 2025. As part of the changes, Nestle announced key changes to its Executive Board.



Starting in 2025, Nestle's reporting will comprise five segments: Zone AMS, Zone AOA, Zone EUR, Nestle Health Science and Nespresso.



In the organizational changes, Zone Latin America and Zone North America will merge to form Zone Americas or AMS, which will be led by Steve Presley. He will relocate to Nestlé's headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.



Further, Zone Greater China Region will become part of Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa or AOA, which will be led by Remy Ejel. David Zhang will step down from the Executive Board and will remain Chairman and CEO of the Greater China Region.



Nestle noted that Zone Europe or EUR will remain unchanged and will continue to be led by Guillaume Le Cunff.



Regarding the Board changes, the company said Bernard Meunier will step down from the Executive Board on March 31, 2025, and will lead strategic projects for the Group.



David Rennie, currently Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands, will succeed Meunier as the Head of Strategic Business Units and Marketing and Sales. Nestlé Coffee Brands, with the exception of Nespresso, will be integrated into the SBU organization.



Nespresso is led by Philipp Navratil. He will join the Executive Board and now report directly to the Nestlé CEO.



Further, Nestle Health Science will continue to be led by Anna Mohl.



