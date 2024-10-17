

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, a German automotive parts supplier, Thursday said its sales for the 9-month period remained flat at 5.9 billion euros.



In the Electronics business group, sales fell by 3.9 percent to 2.4 billion euros, and in the Lifecycle Solutions, sales were down 5.7 percent to 0.77 billion euros. However, in the Lighting division, sales improved 4.1 percent to 3 billion euros.



The company noted that global vehicle production fell by 1.6 percent in the period.



Full financial results for the first nine months are expected to be reported on November 6.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News