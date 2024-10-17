

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK), a French advertising and public relations company, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter.



Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, said: 'Publicis had a very busy and very strong Q3, with organic growth of +5.8%. Once again, we were able to gain market share by capturing a disproportionate amount of client demand for personalization at scale, with our combined media and Epsilon activities growing at almost +10%. All of our regions delivered strongly, with the U.S. at +4%, Europe at +4.9% and APAC at +6.4%, with China accelerating to +12.4%.'



For the third-quarter, the Group posted revenue of 3.423 billion euros, higher than 3.241 billion euros, reported for the same period last year.



Revenue from North America stood at 2.105 billion euros, compared with 1.999 billion euros a year ago.



The U.S. posted a very solid quarter with 4 percent organic growth, with Media and Epsilon combined continued to be accretive, the company said.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group has upgraded its organic growth guidance floor to positive 5.5 percent from prior outlook for a positive 5 percent.



