

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L) reported that its funds under management and administration (FUMA) totaled 108.8 billion pounds as of 30 September 2024, down from 108.9 billion pounds on 30 June 2024.



The company noted that gross inflows were resilient at 2.8 billion pounds in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.1 billion pounds in the second quarter of 2024.



Quarterly operating income for the Group totaled 220.6 million pounds compared to 120.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Results for the 12 months to 31 December 2024 will be announced on 26 February 2025.



