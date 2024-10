LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), a British financial advice company, Thursday said its funds under management (FUM) for the third quarter ended September 30 increased to 184.4 billion pounds from 158.57 billion pounds a year ago.



Net inflows for the quarter was 0.89 billion pounds, lower than 0.91 billion pounds in the same period a year ago.



