

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported that its Group like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue or NGR for the first quarter grew 12% to 197.5 million pounds. On a channel basis, digital NGR was up 15% and venues like-for-like NGR was up 10%. Looking forward, the Group said it has made a strong start to the new financial year and is confident of delivering Group LFL operating profit in line with expectations.



John O'Reilly, Chief Executive, said: 'With all business units performing well, the double-digit growth in our Grosvenor venues and UK digital business is particularly encouraging, with customers clearly enjoying the improvements we are making across our land-based estate and to our digital offering.'



