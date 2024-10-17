

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based financial technology business Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), on Thursday announced the launch of its service for connectivity, message processing and workflow management for instant payments that aligns with recent EU regulations.



Broadridge's Instant Payments Service utilises the Swift Alliance Gateway Instant, which offers a highly resilient infrastructure designed specifically to support instant payments messages, connecting with SwiftNet Instant to offer 24/7 availability and continuous and efficient exchange of instant transactions.



The Broadridge service supports real-time money transfers, operating 24/7/365, with transaction processing times of under 10 seconds from payer to beneficiary. The instant payments span a variety of use cases, from payroll to refunds, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.



The service aligns with recent EU regulations mandating the facilitation of euro instant credit transfers. These regulations are expected to accelerate the adoption of instant payments across Europe, with key compliance deadlines set for 2025.



