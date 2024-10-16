KILGORE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq: MMLP) ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Bob Bondurant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership (the "General Partner"), stated, "I am pleased with the Partnership's third quarter financial results of $25.1 million in adjusted EBITDA despite the slight miss of $1.3 million when compared to guidance targeting $26.4 million in adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, the Partnership recorded an additional $1.4 million in expense, when compared to guidance, related to our long-term incentive plans which are tied to the fair market value of our common units. With the exception of the Specialty Products division, financial results were above guidance in all remaining segments when allowing for this additional cost."

"As we look to the coming months leading up to the potential merger with MRMC, our team will remain dedicated to the execution of our long-term strategy; and focused on enhancing the value we provide to our customers, suppliers, and the communities where we live and where our businesses operate."

THIRD QUARTER 2024 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Operating Income

(Loss) ($M) Credit Adjusted

EBITDA ($M) Adjusted EBITDA ($M) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Amounts may not add or recalculate due to rounding) Business Segment: Terminalling and Storage $ 2.7 $ 3.1 $ 8.4 $ 8.2 $ 8.4 $ 8.2 Transportation 8.6 6.7 11.6 9.5 11.6 9.5 Sulfur Services 1.3 2.7 4.2 5.4 4.2 5.4 Specialty Products 3.9 6.0 4.6 6.8 4.6 6.8 Unallocated Selling, General and Administrative Expense (3.7 ) (3.8 ) (3.7 ) (3.8 ) (3.7 ) (3.8 ) $ 12.7 $ 14.7 $ 25.1 $ 26.2 $ 25.1 $ 26.2

Terminalling and storage adjusted EBITDA increased $0.2 million, primarily reflecting increased throughput at our shore based terminals, offset by increased employee-related expenses.

Transportation adjusted EBITDA increased $2.1 million, primarily reflecting higher day rates and utilization in our marine division.

Sulfur services adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.2 million, primarily reflecting decreased fertilizer volumes and margins, offset by higher margins in our sulfur division.

Specialty products adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.2 million, primarily reflecting decreased margins in our lubricants and grease divisions coupled with higher employee-related expenses.

Unallocated selling, general, and administrative expense decreased $0.1 million, reflecting reduced overhead expenses allocated from MRMC.

CAPITALIZATION September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in millions) Debt Outstanding: Revolving Credit Facility, Due February 2027 1 $ 86.5 $ 42.5 Finance lease obligations 0.1 - 11.50% Senior Secured Notes, Due February 2028 400.0 400.0 Total Debt Outstanding: $ 486.6 $ 442.5 Summary Credit Metrics: Revolving Credit Facility - Total Capacity $ 150.0 $ 175.0 Revolving Credit Facility - Available Liquidity $ 54.4 $ 109.0 Total Adjusted Leverage Ratio 2 4.14x 3.75x Senior Leverage Ratio 2 0.74x 0.36x Interest Coverage Ratio 2 2.23x 2.19x

1 The Partnership was in compliance with all debt covenants as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

2 As calculated under the Partnership's revolving credit facility.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS SUMMARY (in millions, except per unit amounts) Period Net

Income

(Loss) Net

Income

(Loss)

Per Unit Adjusted

EBITDA Credit

Adjusted

EBITDA Net Cash

Provided by

(Used in)

Operating

Activities Distributable

Cash Flow Revenues Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 $ (3.3 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 25.1 $ 25.1 $ (15.8 ) $ 2.4 $ 170.9 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 $ 3.7 $ 0.09 $ 26.2 $ 26.2 $ 7.3 $ 5.0 $ 176.7

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) Transportation Terminalling

& Storage Sulfur

Services Specialty

Products SG&A Interest

Expense 3Q 2024

Actual Net income (loss) $ 8.6 $ 2.7 $ 1.3 $ 3.9 $ (5.1 ) $ (14.6 ) $ (3.3 ) Interest expense add back - - - - - 14.6 14.6 Income tax expense - - - - 1.4 - 1.4 Operating Income (loss) 8.6 2.7 1.3 3.9 (3.7 ) - 12.7 Depreciation and amortization 3.2 5.7 2.9 0.8 - - 12.6 Gain on sale or disposition of property, plant, and equipment (0.1 ) - - (0.1 ) - - (0.2 ) Unit-based compensation - - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 11.6 8.4 4.2 4.6 (3.7 ) - 25.1 Less: net income (loss) associated with butane optimization business - - - - - - - Plus: lower of cost or net realizable value and other non-cash adjustments - - - - - - - Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.6 $ 8.4 $ 4.2 $ 4.6 $ (3.7 ) $ - $ 25.1

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Credit Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below tables entitled "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Credit Adjusted EBITDA" and "Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA, Credit Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

An attachment included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included contains a comparison of the Partnership's adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2024 to the Partnership's adjusted EBITDA guidance for the third quarter 2024.

QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

The Partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is November 7, 2024.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release is intended to serve as qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of MMLP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, MMLP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. For purposes of Treasury Regulation section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii), brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distributions as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Nominees, and not Martin Midstream Partners L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for any necessary withholding on amounts received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

MERGER AGREEMENT WITH MARTIN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

On October 3, 2024, the Partnership announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger ("Merger Agreement") pursuant to which MRMC would acquire all of the outstanding common units of MMLP not already owned by MRMC and its subsidiaries (the "Public Common Units"). The Merger Agreement follows the offer made by MRMC in May 2024 to acquire the Public Common Units.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, (ii) the ability of the parties to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including MRMC's ability to fund the aggregate merger consideration; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing the transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks related to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval and Partnership unitholder approval; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs associated with the transaction; and the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the transaction, (iii) uncertainties relating to the Partnership's future cash flows and operations, (iv) the Partnership's ability to pay future distributions, (v) future market conditions, (vi) current and future governmental regulation, (vii) future taxation, and (viii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To assist management in assessing our business, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), Credit Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), distributable cash flow available to common unitholders ("Distributable Cash Flow"), and free cash flow after growth capital expenditures and principal payments under finance lease obligations ("Adjusted Free Cash Flow"). Our management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP to analyze our performance.

Certain items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unit-based compensation expenses, gains and losses on the disposition of property, plant and equipment, impairment and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental performance and liquidity measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts, and others, to assess:

the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis;

the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support our indebtedness, and make cash distributions to our unitholders; and

our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing methods or capital structure.

We define Credit Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA excluding net income (loss) and the lower of cost or net realizable value and other non-cash adjustments associated with the butane optimization business, which we exited during the second quarter of 2023. Credit Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental performance and liquidity measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts, and others to provide additional information regarding the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Partnership's Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), operating income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

Adjusted EBITDA does not include interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Because we have borrowed money to finance our operations, interest expense is a necessary element of our costs and our ability to generate cash available for distribution. Because we have capital assets, depreciation and amortization are also necessary elements of our costs. Therefore, any measures that exclude these elements have material limitations. To compensate for these limitations, we believe that it is important to consider net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined under GAAP, as well as adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate our overall performance.

Distributable Cash Flow. We define Distributable Cash Flow as Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities less cash received (plus cash paid) for closed commodity derivative positions included in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), plus changes in operating assets and liabilities which (provided) used cash, less maintenance capital expenditures and plant turnaround costs. Distributable Cash Flow is a significant performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by us to the cash distributions we expect to pay unitholders. Distributable Cash Flow is also an important financial measure for our unitholders since it serves as an indicator of our success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not we are generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in our quarterly distribution rates. Distributable Cash Flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Distributable Cash Flow less growth capital expenditures and principal payments under finance lease obligations. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a significant performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements and represents how much cash flow a business generates during a specified time period after accounting for all capital expenditures, including expenditures for growth and maintenance capital projects. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is important to investors, lenders, commercial banks and research analysts since it reflects the amount of cash available for reducing debt, investing in additional capital projects, paying distributions, and similar matters. Our calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities. Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, Net Income (Loss), Operating Income (Loss), Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have important limitations because they exclude some items that affect Net Income (Loss), Operating Income (Loss), and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities. Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate these non-GAAP metrics in the same manner. To compensate for these limitations, we believe that it is important to consider Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities determined under GAAP, as well as Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, to evaluate our overall liquidity.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash $ 56 $ 54 Accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $704 and $530, respectively 70,041 53,293 Inventories 43,037 43,822 Due from affiliates 23,522 7,924 Other current assets 12,156 9,220 Total current assets 148,812 114,313 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 948,185 918,786 Accumulated depreciation (640,407 ) (612,993 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 307,778 305,793 Goodwill 16,671 16,671 Right-of-use assets 61,521 60,359 Investment in DSM Semichem LLC 7,624 - Deferred income taxes, net 10,043 10,200 Other assets, net 2,308 2,039 Total assets $ 554,757 $ 509,375 Liabilities and Partners' Capital (Deficit) Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 14 $ - Trade and other accounts payable 60,995 51,653 Product exchange payables - 426 Due to affiliates 1,388 6,334 Income taxes payable 1,315 652 Other accrued liabilities 31,157 41,499 Total current liabilities 94,869 100,564 Long-term debt, net 469,269 421,173 Finance lease obligations 58 - Operating lease liabilities 44,549 45,684 Other long-term obligations 7,354 6,578 Total liabilities 616,099 573,999 Commitments and contingencies Partners' capital (deficit) (61,342 ) (64,624 ) Total liabilities and partners' capital (deficit) $ 554,757 $ 509,375

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Terminalling and storage * $ 22,562 $ 22,202 $ 67,454 $ 64,744 Transportation * 56,506 55,223 172,489 165,696 Sulfur services 3,477 3,358 10,431 10,073 Product sales: * Specialty products 67,206 66,695 200,819 277,836 Sulfur services 21,183 29,219 85,102 98,513 88,389 95,914 285,921 376,349 Total revenues 170,934 176,697 536,295 616,862 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Specialty products * 58,409 56,298 173,192 245,863 Sulfur services * 12,545 19,461 52,178 66,932 Terminalling and storage * 23 23 65 54 70,977 75,782 225,435 312,849 Expenses: Operating expenses * 62,363 64,375 191,655 187,857 Selling, general and administrative * 12,494 10,424 32,108 30,043 Depreciation and amortization 12,608 12,223 37,944 37,671 Total costs and expenses 158,442 162,804 487,142 568,420 Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment 159 811 1,320 1,096 Operating income 12,651 14,704 50,473 49,538 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (14,592 ) (14,994 ) (42,811 ) (45,914 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (5,121 ) Equity in earnings (loss) of DSM Semichem LLC (314 ) - (314 ) - Other, net 2 17 20 50 Total other expense (14,904 ) (14,977 ) (43,105 ) (50,985 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (2,253 ) (273 ) 7,368 (1,447 ) Income tax expense (1,066 ) (788 ) (3,634 ) (3,619 ) Net income (loss) (3,319 ) (1,061 ) 3,734 (5,066 ) Less general partner's interest in net income (loss) 66 21 (75 ) 101 Less income (loss) allocable to unvested restricted units 14 4 (14 ) 16 Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ (3,239 ) $ (1,036 ) $ 3,645 $ (4,949 ) Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average limited partner units - basic 38,832,222 38,772,266 38,831,064 38,771,451 Weighted average limited partner units - diluted 38,832,222 38,772,266 38,909,976 38,771,451 *Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) *Related Party Transactions Included Above Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues:* Terminalling and storage $ 17,785 $ 18,542 $ 54,412 $ 54,121 Transportation 7,975 7,426 24,894 20,214 Product Sales 91 122 343 8,544 Costs and expenses:* Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Specialty products 8,401 9,896 23,342 27,324 Sulfur services 3,014 2,787 8,926 8,139 Terminalling and storage 23 23 65 54 Expenses: Operating expenses 26,153 25,606 79,077 74,491 Selling, general and administrative 12,215 8,477 27,716 23,549

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL (DEFICIT) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Partners' Capital (Deficit) Common Limited General

Partner

Amount Units Amount Total Balances - June 30, 2024 39,001,086 $ (59,557 ) $ 1,691 $ (57,866 ) Net loss - (3,253 ) (66 ) (3,319 ) Cash distributions - (195 ) (4 ) (199 ) Unit-based compensation - 42 - 42 Balances - September 30, 2024 39,001,086 (62,963 ) 1,621 (61,342 ) Balances - December 31, 2023 38,914,806 $ (66,182 ) $ 1,558 $ (64,624 ) Net income - 3,659 75 3,734 Issuance of restricted units 86,280 - - - Cash distributions - (585 ) (12 ) (597 ) Unit-based compensation - 145 - 145 Balances - September 30, 2024 39,001,086 $ (62,963 ) $ 1,621 $ (61,342 )

Partners' Capital (Deficit) Common Limited General

Partner

Amount Units Amount Total Balances - June 30, 2023 38,914,806 $ (65,334 ) $ 1,577 $ (63,757 ) Net loss - (1,040 ) (21 ) (1,061 ) Cash distributions - (194 ) (4 ) (198 ) Unit-based compensation - 37 - 37 Balances - September 30, 2023 38,914,806 (66,531 ) 1,552 (64,979 ) Balances - December 31, 2022 38,850,750 $ (61,110 ) $ 1,665 $ (59,445 ) Net loss - (4,965 ) (101 ) (5,066 ) Issuance of restricted units 64,056 - - - Cash distributions - (583 ) (12 ) (595 ) Unit-based compensation - 127 - 127 Balances - September 30, 2023 38,914,806 $ (66,531 ) $ 1,552 $ (64,979 )

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,734 $ (5,066 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,944 37,671 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 2,311 3,206 Amortization of debt discount 1,800 1,600 Deferred income tax expense 157 2,322 Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment, net (1,320 ) (1,096 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 5,121 Equity in (earnings) loss of DSM Semichem LLC 314 - Non cash unit-based compensation 145 127 Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts and other receivables (16,748 ) 19,190 Inventories 591 68,099 Due from affiliates (15,598 ) 5,914 Other current assets (373 ) 5,282 Trade and other accounts payable 9,867 (24,709 ) Product exchange payables (426 ) 743 Due to affiliates (4,946 ) (804 ) Income taxes payable 663 (204 ) Other accrued liabilities (12,632 ) (10,311 ) Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 701 (1,020 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,184 106,065 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (34,058 ) (25,294 ) Payments for plant turnaround costs (9,599 ) (2,367 ) Investment in DSM Semichem LLC (6,938 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 953 5,183 Net cash used in investing activities (49,642 ) (22,478 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (173,000 ) (579,197 ) Payments under finance lease obligations (5 ) (9 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 217,077 510,489 Payment of debt issuance costs (15 ) (14,266 ) Cash distributions paid (597 ) (595 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 43,460 (83,578 ) Net increase in cash 2 9 Cash at beginning of period 54 45 Cash at end of period $ 56 $ 54 Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment $ 2,418 $ 2,369 Non-cash contribution of land to DSM Semichem LLC $ 1,000 $ -

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Terminalling and Storage Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands, except BBL per day) Revenues $ 24,414 $ 23,973 $ 441 2 % Cost of products sold 23 23 - - % Operating expenses 14,857 15,078 (221 ) (1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,130 628 502 80 % Depreciation and amortization 5,695 5,102 593 12 % 2,709 3,142 (433 ) (14 )% Loss on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment (34 ) (35 ) 1 3 % Operating income $ 2,675 $ 3,107 $ (432 ) (14 )% Shore-based throughput volumes (gallons) 42,242 40,655 1,587 4 % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 - - %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands, except BBL per day) Revenues $ 73,101 $ 71,798 $ 1,303 2 % Cost of products sold 65 54 11 20 % Operating expenses 45,414 43,318 2,096 5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,232 1,510 722 48 % Depreciation and amortization 16,819 15,896 923 6 % 8,571 11,020 (2,449 ) (22 )% Gain (loss) on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment 1,063 (359 ) 1,422 396 % Operating income $ 9,634 $ 10,661 $ (1,027 ) (10 )% Shore-based throughput volumes (gallons) 130,502 126,438 4,064 3 % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 - - %

Transportation Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands) Revenues $ 60,196 $ 58,541 $ 1,655 3 % Operating expenses 45,138 46,465 (1,327 ) (3 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,423 2,571 852 33 % Depreciation and amortization 3,182 3,674 (492 ) (13 )% 8,453 5,831 2,622 45 % Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment 130 846 (716 ) (85 )% Operating income $ 8,583 $ 6,677 $ 1,906 29 %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands) Revenues $ 183,705 $ 178,875 $ 4,830 3 % Operating expenses 139,562 136,940 2,622 2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,150 7,101 1,049 15 % Depreciation and amortization 10,039 11,196 (1,157 ) (10 )% $ 25,954 $ 23,638 $ 2,316 10 % Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment 496 1,497 (1,001 ) (67 )% Operating income $ 26,450 $ 25,135 $ 1,315 5 %

Sulfur Services Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 3,477 $ 3,358 $ 119 4 % Products 21,183 29,219 (8,036 ) (28 )% Total revenues 24,660 32,577 (7,917 ) (24 )% Cost of products sold 15,292 21,972 (6,680 ) (30 )% Operating expenses 3,089 3,510 (421 ) (12 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,091 1,713 378 22 % Depreciation and amortization 2,937 2,639 298 11 % 1,251 2,743 (1,492 ) (54 )% Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment 3 - 3 Operating income $ 1,254 $ 2,743 $ (1,489 ) (54 )% Sulfur (long tons) 113 155 (42 ) (27 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 29 58 (29 ) (50 )% Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 142 213 (71 ) (33 )%

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 10,431 $ 10,073 $ 358 4 % Products 85,103 98,513 (13,410 ) (14 )% Total revenues 95,534 108,586 (13,052 ) (12 )% Cost of products sold 60,246 74,062 (13,816 ) (19 )% Operating expenses 8,773 9,595 (822 ) (9 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,111 4,292 819 19 % Depreciation and amortization 8,697 8,072 625 8 % 12,707 12,565 142 1 % Gain (loss) on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment (305 ) 17 (322 ) (1,894 )% Operating income $ 12,402 $ 12,582 $ (180 ) (1 )% Sulfur (long tons) 296 352 (56 ) (16 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 165 192 (27 ) (14 )% Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 461 544 (83 ) (15 )%

Specialty Products Segment

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands) Products revenues $ 67,225 $ 66,720 $ 505 1 % Cost of products sold 60,445 58,177 2,268 4 % Operating expenses 30 23 7 30 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,135 1,698 437 26 % Depreciation and amortization 794 808 (14 ) (2 )% 3,821 6,014 (2,193 ) (36 )% Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment 60 - 60 Operating income $ 3,881 $ 6,014 $ (2,133 ) (35 )% NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 582 509 73 14 % Other specialty products volumes (Bbls) 91 106 (15 ) (14 )% Total specialty products volumes (Bbls) 673 615 58 9 %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 (In thousands) Products revenues $ 200,888 $ 277,895 $ (77,007 ) (28 )% Cost of products sold 179,800 256,898 (77,098 ) (30 )% Operating expenses 81 55 26 47 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,300 5,287 13 - % Depreciation and amortization 2,389 2,507 (118 ) (5 )% 13,318 13,148 170 1 % Gain (loss) on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment 66 (59 ) 125 212 % Operating income $ 13,384 $ 13,089 $ 295 2 % NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 1,744 3,027 (1,283 ) (42 )% Other specialty products volumes (Bbls) 263 280 (17 ) (6 )% Total specialty products volumes (Bbls) 2,007 3,307 (1,300 ) (39 )%

Unallocated Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Comparative Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Variance Percent

Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) (In thousands) Indirect selling, general and administrative expenses $ 3,742 $ 3,837 $ (95 ) (2 )% $ 11,397 $ 11,929 $ (532 ) (4 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, which represents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Credit Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow:

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Credit Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (3,319 ) $ (1,061 ) $ 3,734 $ (5,066 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 14,592 14,994 42,811 45,914 Income tax expense 1,066 788 3,634 3,619 Depreciation and amortization 12,608 12,223 37,944 37,671 EBITDA 24,947 26,944 88,123 82,138 Adjustments: Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant and equipment (159 ) (811 ) (1,320 ) (1,096 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 5,121 Equity in (earnings) loss of DSM Semichem LLC 314 - 314 - Lower of cost or net realizable value and other non-cash adjustments - - - (12,850 ) Unit-based compensation 42 37 145 127 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,144 $ 26,170 $ 87,262 $ 73,440 Adjustments: Less: net loss associated with butane optimization business - - - 2,255 Plus: lower of cost or net realizable value and other non-cash adjustments - $ - - 12,850 Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,144 $ 26,170 $ 87,262 $ 88,545

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA, Credit Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (15,753 ) $ 7,291 $ 6,184 $ 106,065 Interest expense 1 13,220 13,623 38,700 41,108 Current income tax expense 935 333 3,477 1,297 Lower of cost or net realizable value and other non-cash adjustments - - - (12,850 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities which (provided) used cash: Accounts and other receivables, inventories, and other current assets 22,489 (5,983 ) 32,128 (98,485 ) Trade, accounts and other payables, and other current liabilities 4,032 11,155 7,474 35,285 Other 221 (249 ) (701 ) 1,020 Adjusted EBITDA 25,144 26,170 87,262 73,440 Adjustments: Less: net loss associated with butane optimization business - - - 2,255 Plus: lower of cost or net realizable value and other non-cash adjustments - - - 12,850 Credit Adjusted EBITDA 25,144 26,170 87,262 88,545 Adjustments: Interest expense (14,592 ) (14,994 ) (42,811 ) (45,914 ) Income tax expense (1,066 ) (788 ) (3,634 ) (3,619 ) Deferred income taxes 131 455 157 2,322 Amortization of debt discount 600 600 1,800 1,600 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 772 771 2,311 3,206 Payments for plant turnaround costs (2,894 ) (1,706 ) (9,599 ) (2,367 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (5,738 ) (5,516 ) (17,949 ) (19,588 ) Distributable cash flow 2,357 4,992 17,537 24,185 Principal payments under finance lease obligations (4 ) - (5 ) (9 ) Investment in DSM Semichem LLC - - (6,938 ) - Expansion capital expenditures (3,903 ) (3,444 ) (15,584 ) (6,126 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (1,550 ) $ 1,548 $ (4,990 ) $ 18,050

1 Net of amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, which are included in interest expense but not included in net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

