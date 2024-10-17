

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings and awaited an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was up 143 points, or 0.7 percent, at 19,575 after declining 0.3 percent the day before.



Sartorius AG shares jumped 12 percent. The pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier confirmed its full-year outlook after reporting sold results for the third quarter.



Likewise, Merck KGaA soared 5.3 percent after reaffirming its annual guidance for earnings per share.



HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, an automotive parts supplier, dropped 1 percent after sales for the 9-month period came in flat at 5.9 billion euros.



CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA shares were up half a percent.



The European Commission has notified the provider of ticketing services and live entertainment that it has no antitrust or other objections to the exercise of its call option to acquire an additional 17 percent of France Billet's share capital.



