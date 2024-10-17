Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has engaged ALS Goldspot Discoveries Ltd. to conduct an airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and Ortho-Photogrammetry Survey over its Dryden Gold Project.

Highlights:

Data collection is scheduled to occur in October 2024 with an estimated point density of 8 pts/m2 and an estimated photo ground sampling distance (GSD) of 15 cm.

LiDAR technology is increasingly used in mineral exploration due to its cost-effective ability to provide high-resolution, three-dimensional maps of surface features. It operates by emitting laser pulses toward the ground from an aircraft or drone and measuring the time it takes for the pulses to return after reflecting off the surface. This data is used to generate detailed topographic models that can reveal subtle changes in the landscape, making it particularly valuable for detecting geological structures.

This LiDAR survey will be used to aid in the delineation of structural breaks, outcrop mapping, zones of alteration and to accurately identify areas of past work. This will allow Dryden Gold to design sampling and mapping programs that efficiently focus on geological structures (shear zones and faults) as well as outcrop contacts.

"We are pleased to partner with ALS Goldspot to carry out this LiDAR survey across our entire Dryden Gold Project," said Maura J. Kolb, President of Dryden Gold Corp. "This advanced technology will give us detailed insights into the landscape and help us better understand the geology of our property. With this data, we can more accurately plan our exploration efforts, focusing effectively on the areas with the most exploration potential. We're excited about the opportunities this survey will unlock as we continue to advance the Dryden Gold Project."

The survey will be flown using ALS Goldspot's M-PASS platform with an Air Tractor AT-502B aircraft fitted with a Riegl VQ780II-S LiDAR scanner and an UltraCam Falcon Mark II photogrammetry camera. The survey will be carried out at 1600 m above ground level. As deliverables, Dryden Gold will obtain the classified LiDAR data, colorized point cloud, contour intervals, a Digital Surface Model (DSM) a Digital Terrain Model (DTS), a stitched RGB orthomosaic, a Hillshade Digital Surface Model (DSM) and a Hillshade Digital Terrain Model (DTM).

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

